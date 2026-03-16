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How plant populations keep a genetic memory of the past

By Daniel J Schoen, W.C. Macdonald Professor of Botany, McGill University
Genetic signatures help uncover the echoes of the past events in the histories of jewelweed populations, and understand their genetic implications for conservation.The Conversation


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