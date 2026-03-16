Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the 2026 Oscars revealed about the current political mood in Hollywood

By Luis Freijo, Research Associate in Film Studies, King's College London
The 2026 Academy Awards revealed a striking contradiction. Many of the winning films grapple with urgent contemporary issues, or difficult questions of historical memory. Yet their makers avoided following up on that political character in their acceptance speeches.

This paradox is revealing of the current political mood in Hollywood: filmmakers are willing to engage with politics in their work, but reluctant to raise their own voices.

It makes for a puzzling irony that contrasts with the attitude…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Paul Ehrlich, often called alarmist for dire warnings about human harms to the Earth, believed scientists had a responsibility to speak out
~ How plant populations keep a genetic memory of the past
~ What happens to your brain in nature? The neuroscience explained
~ In war-torn Iran, air pollution from burning oil depots and bombed buildings unleashes invisible health threats
~ Almost 80% of Australian uni students now use AI. This is creating an ‘illusion of competence’
~ Australia claims it is ‘on track’ to save nature. We disagree
~ Flesh-eating bacteria spread from possums and mozzies. But Buruli ulcers are preventable and treatable
~ Real estate powered Dubai’s rise as a magnet for expats. Can its brand survive this war?
~ Who was St Patrick?
~ Seabirds struggled to raise chicks in the Hauraki Gulf this summer. What happened?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter