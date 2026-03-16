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Almost 80% of Australian uni students now use AI. This is creating an ‘illusion of competence’

By Jason M. Lodge, Director of the Learning, Instruction & Technology Lab and Professor of Educational Psychology, School of Education, The University of Queensland
In Australia, artificial intelligence is becoming a near-universal feature of education.

As of 2025, nearly 80% of university students reported using AI in their studies. Overseas, reports are even higher. This year, a UK survey of undergraduates found 94% were using it to help with assessed…The Conversation


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