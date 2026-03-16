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Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Killing of the Bani Owda family latest illustration of alarming rise in lethal force

By Amnesty International
Responding to the killing on 15 March of a Palestinian couple, Waed Bani Owda, her husband Ali Bani Owda and two of their young children Othman, 7, and Mohammed, 5, in Tammoun in the occupied West Bank after a special Israeli military unit – posing as Palestinians and driving a car with a Palestinian number plate – riddled their car with bullets, Heba Morayef, Regional Director for the […] The post Israel/OPT: Killing of the Bani Owda family latest illustration of alarming rise in lethal force appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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