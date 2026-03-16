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Beyond the ‘Spain is Different’ slogan: putting an end to tourist clichés about Spain

By Jorge Villaverde, Historien, CRIMIC/Sorbonne Université, Institut catholique de Lille (ICL); European University Institute
A fresh look at tourism in Spain revisits the “Spain is Different” slogan, revealing a longer, more complex and contested history than the 1960s boom suggests.The Conversation


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