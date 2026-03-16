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Saint Patrick’s Day and the mystery of the second Patrick

By Chris Doyle, Lecturer in Ancient and Medieval History, University of Galway
Celebrated every year with swathes of green and pints of Guinness, Saint Patrick is the most famous of Ireland’s trio of patron saints (the others are Brigid and Colm Cille, aka Columba).

Saint Patrick’s story is well known. Not just because of the annual global phenomenon his feast day has become, but also thanks to a considerable body of original written evidence. Chief among this are his personal writings – the ConfessionThe Conversation


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