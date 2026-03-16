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Eight tips for introverts who want to get ahead at work

By Maura McAdam, Professor of Management, Dublin City University
Networking is so often presented as a kind of performance – confident handshakes and quick conversations in crowded rooms. But for many people, particularly introverts, these situations feel more draining than energising.

Building contacts and generating opportunities in this way may sound like something that extroverts are naturally better at. But this assumption, and the idea that introverts must therefore be at a disadvantage, is misleading.

Networking does not have to mean being the most…The Conversation


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