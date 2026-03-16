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From the strait of Hormuz to Malacca, global trade relies almost entirely on these five narrow waterways

By Gokcay Balci, Lecturer in Sustainable Freight Transport and Logistics, University of Leeds
Ebru Surucu-Balci, Assistant Professor in Circular Supply Chains, University of Bradford
The conflict in Iran has disrupted energy and commodity markets. Iran has effectively closed the narrow strait of Hormuz, a vital oil transit point, attacking more than a dozen ships over the past two weeks that have tried to sail through the waterway.

Donald Trump has been pressing US allies in Europe to help secure the strait, warning on March 15 that it will be “very bad for the future of Nato” if they do not support American efforts to reopen Hormuz.…The Conversation


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