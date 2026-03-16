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All 5 fundamental units of life’s genetic code were just discovered in an asteroid sample

By Kliti Grice, John Curtin Distinguished Professor of Organic and Isotope Geochemistry, Curtin University
A new study reveals all five fundamental nucleobases – the molecular “letters” of life – have been detected in samples from the asteroid Ryugu.

Asteroid particles offer a glimpse into the chemical ingredients that may have helped kindle life on Earth. The Ryugu samples were returned from space in 2020 by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) Hayabusa2 mission.

In 2023, an…The Conversation


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