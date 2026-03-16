Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kent meningitis outbreak: what students need to know

By Manal Mohammed, Senior Lecturer, Medical Microbiology, University of Westminster
If you are a student in the UK, news of an outbreak of meningitis affecting university students in Kent may be causing you alarm.

The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed 13 cases of invasive meningococcal disease, a severe infection that can cause meningitis and septicaemia (blood…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Beyond the ‘Spain is Different’ slogan: putting an end to tourist clichés about Spain
~ Saint Patrick’s Day and the mystery of the second Patrick
~ Eight tips for introverts who want to get ahead at work
~ How big data is transforming what we know about the universe
~ Two people have died from bacterial meningitis in the UK. An expert answers your questions
~ From the strait of Hormuz to Malacca, global trade relies almost entirely on these five narrow waterways
~ Why harmful content keeps reaching children online – and what advertising has to do with it
~ Canada’s immigration system is going digital, and accountability must keep pace
~ All 5 fundamental units of life’s genetic code were just discovered in an asteroid sample
~ The shot that could stop cancer before it begins – and why getting it early matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter