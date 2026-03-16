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Can animals sense earthquakes?

By Rachel Grant, Senior Lecturer in Bioscience, London South Bank University
For centuries, unusual animal behaviour before earthquakes has been reported worldwide. Livestock becoming restless, wildlife disappearing and snakes emerging from hibernation in the middle of winter. For a long time, scientists dismissed such observations as folklore.

In recent years, however, systematic research has begun to explore whether animals genuinely respond to environmental changes preceding major earthquakes. Although earthquakes are hard to predict…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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