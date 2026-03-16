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Formula 1’s 2026 rules: new sustainability rules are changing the way races are won

By Paolo Aversa, Professor of Strategy, King's College London
The first races under Formula 1’s new regulations delivered exactly what the sport’s rule-makers had hoped for: more overtaking. At the recent Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, passes on track nearly tripled compared with the previous year. At the Chinese Grand Prix over the weekend the increase was less extreme, but still noticeable.

This revealed something unexpected about Formula 1’s new generation of cars. Many of the passes did not come from the classic ingredients of racing – a driver braking later…The Conversation


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