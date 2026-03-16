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Whales leave DNA ‘footprints’ across the ocean. Here’s how we track them

By Chloé Fernandez, PhD Student in Marine Zoology , Universitat de València
Natalia Fraija Fernández, Investigadora Doctora Senior, Universitat de València
The Mediterranean Sea is home to some of the ocean’s largest animals. Among the nine species of cetaceans commonly found along its western shores are the fin whale (Balaenoptera physalus, the world’s second-largest marine animal), and the sperm whale (Physeter macrocephalus). These species can reach lengths of up to 23 and 18 metres respectively, and their populations are genetically isolated from their Atlantic counterparts.

But despite their size, these enormous animals can be difficult to spot. The sperm…The Conversation


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