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Human Rights Observatory

USA/Iran: Those responsible for deadly and unlawful US strike on school that killed over 100 children must be held accountable

By Amnesty International
Those responsible for planning and executing an unlawful US strike on a school in Minab, Hormozgan province in Iran that killed 168 people, including over 100 children, must be held accountable, Amnesty International said today.   Evidence gathered by the organization indicates that the school building was directly struck, alongside 12 other structures in an adjacent […] The post USA/Iran: Those responsible for deadly and unlawful US strike on school that killed over 100 children must be held accountable appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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© Amnesty International -
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