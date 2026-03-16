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Why long-term climate choices are hard to make – a philosopher explains

By Luke Elson, Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Reading
A philosophical puzzle can help explain why some people and governments aren’t acting quickly enough to tackle climate change.

In 1990, American philosopher Warren Quinn posed the puzzle of the self-torturer. Imagine you’ve had an electrical device fitted to you. It has a dial, and every week you’re offered £10,000 to turn that dial up a notch. Doing this causes a tiny but permanent increase in electrical current flowing through your body,…The Conversation


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