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Controversy over Reese’s ingredients reveals standard food industry practices most consumers never notice

By Jonathan Deutsch, Professor of Food and Hospitality Management, Drexel University
Product reformulations are common in the food industry, and they can be done well, or poorly. Who remembers Doritos with olestra?The Conversation


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