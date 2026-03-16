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A pet-friendly homeless shelter pilot reduced the rate of homelessness among the people it helped in California

By Benjamin F. Henwood, Professor of Social Policy and Health, University of Southern California
When homeless shelters allow people to stay with their dogs and other pets, more unhoused people become more willing to stay in a shelter.

That’s what my team at the University of Southern California’s Homelessness Policy Research Institute learned when we evaluated California’s Pet Assistance and Support Program.

California’s Department of Housing and Community Development established this pilot program in 2019.…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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