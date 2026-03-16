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The first modern rocket launched 100 years ago, beginning a century of both innovations and challenges for spaceflight

By Michael Carrafiello, Professor of History, Miami University
From World War II to the Apollo era, the space shuttle program and today’s privately developed commercial rockets, the landscape of spaceflight has changed dramatically.The Conversation


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