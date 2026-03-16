Failing to succeed: Why post-secondary students need more room to mess up
By Melissa Gallina, Research Co-ordinator, Housing and Conference Services, McMaster University
Akalya Kandiah, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, McMaster University
John Maclachlan, Adjunct Assistant Professor, School of Earth Environment and Society, McMaster University
Failure in higher education can be a powerful teacher, but only when students have the support, time and agency to process it.
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- Monday, March 16, 2026