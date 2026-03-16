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Mental health laws ignore traditional care in Africa: insights from 5 countries

By Deborah Oyine Aluh, Lecturer/Researcher, University of Greater Manchester
When Idoko, a 23-year-old man living in rural Benue State, north central Nigeria, began hearing voices, withdrawing from family and speaking incoherently, his family’s first call was not to a psychiatrist. They took him to a local faith-based prayer group, where members pray over people believed to be afflicted by spiritual forces. When he showed no signs of recovery, the clan head advised them to take him to a renowned traditional healer.

Idoko was chained to a tree for the first six weeks, and was given doses of a herbal concoction prepared by the traditional healer. His condition…The Conversation


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