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Introducing kobudo, Japan’s traditional martial arts

By Jo Carter
Kobudo rejects standardization, rewards efficiency, and prioritizes flexibility, preparing users for any situation. This also explains why kobudo only has demonstrations, not competitions with real combat: It is way too dangerous.


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