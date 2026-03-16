From flat jokes, to politics, to red-carpet dazzle: 5 experts unpack the 2026 Oscars
By Dominic Knight, Lecturer in Media Law, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Sydney
Adam Daniel, Associate Lecturer in Communication, Western Sydney University
Ari Mattes, Lecturer in Communications and Media, University of Notre Dame Australia
Gregory Camp, Senior Lecturer, School of Music, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Harriette Richards, Senior Lecturer, School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University
Between the glitzy celebration of cinematic escapism, and constant reminders of our dark and complicated world, this year’s ceremony felt somewhat disjointed.
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- Monday, March 16, 2026