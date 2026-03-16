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Human Rights Observatory

Is Israel running low on missile interceptors? How long can it withstand Iran’s retaliatory attacks?

By James Dwyer, Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, University of Tasmania
As the US–Israeli war with Iran enters its third week, reports are emerging that Israel is potentially running out of air defence interceptors due to Iran’s retaliatory attacks.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Israeli foreign minister have denied the reports. The government did reportedly approve…The Conversation


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