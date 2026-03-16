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Canavan brings back McCormack in Nationals frontbench shake up

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Former Nationals’ leader Michael McCormack has been brought back onto the frontbench as the opposition unveiled yet another reshuffle, this one triggered by the elevation of Matt Canavan to become Nationals leader.

McCormack will be shadow minister for water and shadow minister for veterans’ affairs. The water post will give him a leading role in the Farrer byelection, where water is a major issue in the agricultural areas of the electorate.

McCormack is member for the seat of Riverina, which borders Farrer. He held various portfolios in the Coalition government and was…The Conversation


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