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Human Rights Observatory

Senegal’s crisis: why debt restructuring may be the least bad option

By Abdoulaye Ndiaye, ensiengnant-chercheur, New York University
The lessons learned from this crisis must extend beyond Senegal and lead to greater debt transparency and banking supervision in the region.The Conversation


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