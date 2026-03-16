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Human Rights Observatory

US/El Salvador: Deportees Forcibly Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Venezuelans and Salvadorans nationals deported from the United States are transferred to the Center for Terrorism Confinement (CECOT) in San Salvador, El Salvador, on March 31, 2025. © 2025 El Salvador Press Presidency Office/Anadolu via Getty Images (Washington) – El Salvador is forcibly disappearing and arbitrarily detaining Salvadorans deported from the United States, Human Rights Watch said today, one year after some of the men were sent to El Salvador.The detained people are among more than 9,000 Salvadorans deported by the United States since the start…


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