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Human Rights Observatory

Governments Should Support Vanuatu’s UN Climate Resolution

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's minister for climate change, speaks outside the International Court of Justice ahead of an advisory opinion on what legal obligations nations have to address climate change, July 23, 2025, in The Hague, Netherlands.  © 2025 AP Photo/Peter Dejong The world’s highest court has spoken: tackling climate change is not a choice: it’s a legal obligation. Now it’s up to the United Nations General Assembly to speak up and urge its 193 member countries to take action.Millions of people around the world have already lost their homes, livelihoods,…


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