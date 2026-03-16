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Human Rights Observatory

Corruption-Linked Arrests in South Sudan Raise Questions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Ministry of Petroleum and Mining in Juba, South Sudan, November 7, 2012.  © 2012 Reuters/Adriane Ohanesian  In a wave of arrests that began on February 24, South Sudanese authorities have detained at least six current and former officials linked to the country’s oil and financial sectors.While authorities have yet to publicly clarify if charges have been brought, Minister for Information Ateny Wek Ateny told media that the arrests were not political and that a committee was investigating “financial malpractices.”However, previous high-profile detentions…


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