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Human Rights Observatory

Reimagining Albinism Rights Advocacy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Human Rights Watch Director of the Disability Rights Division, Elizabeth Kamundia (left), and Marco Bristo Fellow for Courageous Leadership in Disability Rights, Hilda Macheso (center), interview people in Malawi, October 2025. © 2025 Samer Muscati/Human Rights Watch It is a hot afternoon in a rural district in Malawi. People gather around a tent set up at the Local Trading Center, eager to witness a community outreach program that aims to combat rising violence against people with albinism.The organizers passionately encourage greater understanding of albinism and…


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