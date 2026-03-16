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Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Government Defies Court-Ordered Oil Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Waorani Indigenous leaders protest in front of the Constitutional Court in Quito, Ecuador on August 20, 2025, two years after an Indigenous-led referendum to halt exploitation of an oil block in Yasuni National Park, the ancestral home of the Waorani people. © 2025 RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images Ecuador is failing to comply with key provisions of an Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruling to protect the Tagaeri and Taromenane Indigenous peoples from nearby oil facilities in Yasuní National Park.The court ruled that oil extraction generated environmental…


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