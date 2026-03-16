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Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: New Government Should Prioritize Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tarique Rahman takes the oath of office as Prime Minister of Bangladesh at the National Parliament in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 17, 2026. © AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu (London) – Bangladesh’s recently elected prime minister, Tarique Rahman, and his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government face many urgent challenges but can use this opportunity to bring lasting protections of human rights, nine rights groups wrote in a letter to Rahman published today.Prime Minister Rahman came to office following a landslide election victory in February 2026. The election…


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