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Tech companies are blaming massive layoffs on AI. What’s really going on?

By Uri Gal, Professor in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
Amazon, Block and Atlassian have announced AI-driven job cuts, and Meta is reportedly planning its own – but all may not be as it seems.The Conversation


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