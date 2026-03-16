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What’s the link between tattoos and vision loss? 2 optometrists explain

By James Andrew Armitage, Professor of Optometry and Optometry Course Director, Deakin University
Linda Robinson, Head of Assessment, Clinical Optometry, Deakin University
Getting a tattoo can be a thrilling, albeit painful, experience.

About one-third of Australians have a tattoo, with many getting inked as a rite of passage.

However, a small but increasing number of Australians are being diagnosed with a rare tattoo-related eye condition. It’s known as…The Conversation


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