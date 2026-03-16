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As Australia’s tobacco wars continue, a NSW heroin drought in 2000 might offer lessons

By Sergey Alexeev, Senior research fellow, University of Sydney; UNSW Sydney
Don Weatherburn, Professor, National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has announced she plans to introduce “Australia’s toughest illicit tobacco laws”, which marks another escalation in the state’s battle against the illicit tobacco trade.

Under the proposed laws, Victoria Police and regulator Tobacco Licensing Victoria will be able to shut down tobacco shops if they are found to be selling illegal tobacco.

Whether…The Conversation


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