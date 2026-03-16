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Flora captures the Australian environment. It is something bold and new in Australian dance

By Yvette Grant, PhD Candidate in Dance and Dance History Tutor, The University of Melbourne
In 1950 Australian writer and dancer Jean Garling argued:

Dance reflects [a people’s] reaction to environment, for it is every art, and in its quality can be read the characteristics of a nation.

She could have no idea what that would look like in 2026.

Flora, a collaboration between The Australian Ballet and Bangarra Dance Theatre, is an embodiment of our Australian environment. It optimistically and lavishly captures the characteristics and complexities of…The Conversation


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