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Australia’s ‘strategic infantilisation’ by the US is undermining our security in Asia

By Mark Beeson, Adjunct Professor, Australia-China Relations Institute, University of Technology Sydney
When it comes to the most important policy decisions any nation can make, Australia is still coming to terms with its geography.The Conversation


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