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Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Meta’s content moderation delays risk fuelling real-world violence

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has today warned that Bangladesh could face more incidents of serious human rights abuses unless Meta takes timely and effective action to address harmful online content on its Facebook platform.  In the lead-up to the country’s 12 February parliamentary elections, Amnesty International and others observed a rise in harmful online content, some of which came from outside Bangladesh. This included the spread of misleading and inflammatory content in relation to political parties and minority communities, and the amplification of sectarian narratives or beliefs that […]…


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