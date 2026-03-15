Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Donald Trump is losing the war at home

By David Smith, Associate Professor in American Politics and Foreign Policy, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
With midterm elections looming and cost of living pressures biting, Americans have little patience for being involved in a foreign war they don’t understand.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Australian election is likely to be Labor in a landslide. But who will be the opposition?
~ Despite denials, there are signs the RBA does consider house prices in setting rates
~ Largest ever Parkinson’s study shows how symptoms differ between men and women
~ There’s a new plan to help First Nations students from daycare to uni. What does it need to work?
~ Kitchens are the heart of the home. What do all these bland luxury renovations lose?
~ What bite marks on a dinosaur fossil tell us about the T. rex’s eating habits
~ Tracking wildlife using DNA: A scientific breakthrough made with an Indigenous community
~ The Pink Pill: New documentary exposes the long battle to bring Addyi — the first libido drug for women — to market
~ Dogs can overdose too: Naloxone training can save pets’ lives as well as humans
~ Is HR really there to help employees? What early-career workers should know about it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter