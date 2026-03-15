There’s a new plan to help First Nations students from daycare to uni. What does it need to work?
By Ren Perkins, Lecturer in Indigenous Education, The University of Queensland
Natalie Bryant, PhD Candidate, Centre for Indigenous Policy Research, Australian National University
The federal government is promising a new policy to guide First Nations students right throughout their education careers. It will cover from the time they are in early childhood education right through to after they leave school.
The First Nations Education Policy has the potential to significantly influence outcomes for First Nations students, their families and communities. It brings together years of commitments and policies in many different places into a shared national direction.
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- Sunday, March 15, 2026