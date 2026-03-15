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Human Rights Observatory

Kitchens are the heart of the home. What do all these bland luxury renovations lose?

By Caroline Cumberbatch, PhD Candidate, School of Creative Arts and Media, University of Tasmania
According to anthropologist Richard Wrangham, cooking fundamentally altered the human species. He claims the control of fire and the advent of cooking sparked significant biological changes (including brain development and digestive efficiency). This shaped human communities through the shift from solitary foraging to communal meals around fires.

No wonder the kitchen is positioned as the heart of the home.…The Conversation


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