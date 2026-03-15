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What bite marks on a dinosaur fossil tell us about the T. rex’s eating habits

By Taia Wyenberg-Henzler, PhD Candidate, Paleontology, University of Alberta
For decades, dinosaurs, especially the Tyrannosaurus rex, have captured the imaginations of the public and paleontologists alike. In many instances, pop culture has depicted the T. rex as the giant and fearsome hunter that lorded over other dinosaurs.

However, paleontologists have historically disagreed on whether this was actually the case. More recently, scientists have come to the conclusion that, like many modern animals, T. rex was not only an active predator that hunted other dinosaurs for its meals, it also scavenged for its dinner.

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