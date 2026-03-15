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Tracking wildlife using DNA: A scientific breakthrough made with an Indigenous community

By Valérie S. Langlois, Professor/Professeure titulaire, Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Annie Claude Bélisle, Professeure sous octroi de niveau 2 en aménagement forestier en contexte autochtone, Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)
Joint research conducted by INRS and the Abitibiwinni First Nation shows how traces of DNA in the snow make it possible to track wildlife without disturbing it.The Conversation


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