Dogs can overdose too: Naloxone training can save pets’ lives as well as humans
By Colleen Dell, Professor and Research Chair in One Health & Wellness, University of Saskatchewan
Barbara Fornssler, Assistant Professor, School of Public Health, University of Saskatchewan
Jennifer Loewen, Associate Professor in Small Animal Emergency and Critical Care, University of Saskatchewan
Maryellen Gibson, Doctoral Candidate, Sociology, University of Saskatchewan
Naloxone is a safe and effective medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It can be administered to dogs in either the nasal spray or injection formulations.
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- Sunday, March 15, 2026