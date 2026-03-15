Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dogs can overdose too: Naloxone training can save pets’ lives as well as humans

By Colleen Dell, Professor and Research Chair in One Health & Wellness, University of Saskatchewan
Barbara Fornssler, Assistant Professor, School of Public Health, University of Saskatchewan
Jennifer Loewen, Associate Professor in Small Animal Emergency and Critical Care, University of Saskatchewan
Maryellen Gibson, Doctoral Candidate, Sociology, University of Saskatchewan
Naloxone is a safe and effective medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It can be administered to dogs in either the nasal spray or injection formulations.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What bite marks on a dinosaur fossil tell us about the T. rex’s eating habits
~ Tracking wildlife using DNA: A scientific breakthrough made with an Indigenous community
~ The Pink Pill: New documentary exposes the long battle to bring Addyi — the first libido drug for women — to market
~ Is HR really there to help employees? What early-career workers should know about it
~ François Kaserake Kamate on global complicity and the fight for the DRC
~ Human traffickers are using football dreams to lure young Ghanaian men to Nigeria – how to stop it?
~ Electric vehicles could soon be cheaper than petrol cars in Africa – if financing barriers fall
~ Memory is not to be trusted: a South African memoir traces the search for a family secret
~ Iran war and other tough topics give K-12 teachers chance to teach students how, not what, to think
~ Concerns grow as Jamaica ends Cuban medical programme
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter