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Human Rights Observatory

François Kaserake Kamate on global complicity and the fight for the DRC

By Guest Contributor
"I was of violence, war and the cycle of social injustices. I wanted to follow a non-violent path because I believed in peaceful strategies to change the paradigm."


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