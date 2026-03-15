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Electric vehicles could soon be cheaper than petrol cars in Africa – if financing barriers fall

By Christian Moretti, Senior Researcher, Paul Scherrer Institute PSI, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Bessie Noll, Senior Researcher, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
The cost of electric vehicles (EVs) has long looked like a barrier to adoption in Africa. Most researchers didn’t expect battery power to become affordable enough to replace petrol or diesel on the continent before 2040.

But falling battery costs, surging global EV production and abundant solar resources are changing that view.

Our new…The Conversation


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