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Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Decision to drop charges against soldiers accused of abuse of Palestinian detainee disgraceful

By Amnesty International
Responding to the decision by Israel’s Military Advocate General to drop charges against five Israeli soldiers accused of abusing and sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee at Israel’s notorious Sde Teiman military prison, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research Advocacy and Policy, Erika Guevara Rosas said: “This decision marks yet another unconscionable chapter in the Israeli legal system’s long-standing history of granting […] The post Israel/OPT: Decision to drop charges against soldiers accused of abuse of Palestinian detainee disgraceful appeared first on Amnesty International.…


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