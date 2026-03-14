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Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar at a ‘crossroads’: The world must not forsake civilians there, urges UN expert

More than five years after Myanmar’s military coup, international resolve to hold the junta accountable must not weaken, an independent human rights expert warned on Friday, as escalating violence and growing humanitarian needs push millions of civilians deeper into crisis.


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