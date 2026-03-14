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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: Attacks on synagogues, Syria’s continuing rights violations, shocking abuse of women during childbirth

The first two weeks of March have seen a surge in violent attacks and acts of intimidation targeting synagogues and Jewish institutions across North America and Europe. 


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