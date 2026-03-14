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Human Rights Observatory

Iran war and other tough topics give K-12 teachers chance to teach students how, not what, to think

By Boaz Dvir, Associate Professor of Journalism, Penn State
A Penn State training program helps K-12 teachers learn how to give students the confidence to ask questions and understand various perspectives about complex topics.The Conversation


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