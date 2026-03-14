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Human Rights Observatory

Concerns grow as Jamaica ends Cuban medical programme

By Emma Lewis
Terminating the decades-old programme that brought hundreds of Cuban medical personnel to its shores is an unusual move, especially for a programme that had been running smoothly for 50 years.


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